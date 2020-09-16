Barbados seeks to drop Queen Elizabeth II as head of state

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II has eight realms in the Caribbean, but Barbados no longer wants to be part of that kingdom. The former British colony once known as “Little England” announced late Tuesday that it plans to replace the monarch with its own head of state in time for next year’s 55th independence anniversary. It is Barbados’ second attempt in five years to replace the queen with a local leader. Some believe this time will be different, in part fueled by a recent push across the Western Hemisphere to bring down symbols of oppression.