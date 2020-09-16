Báez single gives Cubs 4th straight win, 3-2 over Indians

CHICAGO (AP) — Javier Báez’s RBI single in the 10th inning lifted the Chicago Cubs to their fourth straight win, 3-2 over the Cleveland Indians. The game was briefly delayed when a drone entered Wrigley Field and briefly landed on the outfield grass. Automatic runner Ian Happ advanced to third when Kris Bryant greeted Phil Maton with a groundball single to open the 10th. After an intentional walk and two strikeouts, Báez’s liner to left scored Happ and sent the Indians to their eighth straight loss, their longest slide since June 2013. The Cubs won their fourth straight and strengthened their grip on first place in the NL Central.