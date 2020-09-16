7 arrested in Bosnia over wartime killings of civilians

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Authorities in Bosnia have arrested seven Bosnian Serb former military officers and troops suspected in the killing of 44 Bosniak civilians during the 1992-95 war. In all, nine people are suspected of the September 1992 crime in the area of Sokolac, in southeastern Bosnia. Bosnia’s prosecutor’s office said Wednesday that the suspects separated men from women in the village of Novoseoci, taking the men away to a nearby waste dump where they were killed. Prosecutors say one of the suspects lives outside Bosnia and another one is Gen. Radislav Krstic, who has been sentenced by a U.N. war crimes court.