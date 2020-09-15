Assisting an assist: Vandersloot aided in reaching 10 a game

Courtney Vandersloot got a little help on her 220th assist of the season, making her the first player in WNBA history to average 10 assists a game. The Chicago Sky point guard finished the 22-game regular season with 219 assists, meaning she averaged 9.95 per game. The team went through game footage to find if any assists that should have gone to Vandersloot were mistakenly given to someone else. The Sky found one on Aug. 4 that was wrongly credited to Vandersloot’s wife, Allie Quigley.