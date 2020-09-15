US tariffs on China ruled to be illegal by world trade body

GENEVA (AP) — The World Trade Organization has ruled in favor of China by declaring that the Trump administration’s tariffs on an array of goods totaling more than $200 billion worth of imports are illegal under the rules of the global trade body. Tuesday’s decision marks the first time the Geneva-based trade body has ruled against a series of tariffs that President Donald Trump’s administration has imposed on a number of countries, allies and rivals alike. The ruling could allow China to impose retaliatory tariffs. And the U.S. could appeal, though the appeals process has been blocked by Washington’s refusal to allow new members for the appeals board.