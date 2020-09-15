US envoy accuses China of insincerity toward Southeast Asia

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A U.S. official is accusing China of bullying and insincerity in its dealings with Southeast Asian nations, but says Washington isn’t forcing the region to choose sides between the two world powers. The comments by U.S. Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell are the latest display of the Trump administration’s tough rhetoric toward China. Last week, U.S. and Chinese officials squared off in annual meetings of foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Stilwell pointed to Chinese actions toward countries with rival territorial claims in the South China Sea, suppression of pro-democracy groups in Hong Kong and operation of dams that threaten the water supply for downstream nations along the Mekong River.