Trump denies downplaying virus, despite Woodward recording

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — President Donald Trump is denying that he had played down the threat of the coronavirus earlier this year, although there is an audio recording of him stating he did just that. Trump participated in a televised town hall Tuesday with uncommitted voters, hosted by ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. In an exchange with one voter, Trump sought to counter his admission to journalist Bob Woodward that he was deliberately “playing it down” when discussing the threat of COVID-19 to Americans earlier this year. Trump told the voter: “Yeah, well, I didn’t downplay it. I actually, in many ways, I up-played it, in terms of action.”