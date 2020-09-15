Trump ramps up ad spending in bid to counter Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign is ramping up advertising spending in battleground states, a move that comes as allies of the president have grown worried that Democrat Joe Biden has outspent him in recent weeks. The Trump campaign announced the ad buy Tuesday, but declined to say specifically how much will be spent in states that include North Carolina, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Arizona and Pennsylvania. After struggling to significantly erode Biden’s standing in public opinion polls, advertising remains one of the best tools available to help alter the trajectory of an election that is quickly approaching.