South Dakota’s top attorney says found body day after crash

6:20 am National news from the Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg says he realized he struck and killed a man on a rural stretch of highway only after returning to the scene the next day and discovering the body. The state’s top law enforcement officer says he thought he had hit a deer while driving home from a Republican fundraiser on Saturday night. Ravnsborg says he called 911 immediately after the crash on U.S. Highway 14. Authorities have identified the victim as 55-year-old Joseph Boever. The South Dakota State Patrol and the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating. The South Dakota BCI is part of the attorney general’s office.

Associated Press

