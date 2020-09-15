Rockford resident celebrates 107th birthday

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford resident reaches a big milestone. And she didn't celebrate alone.

Doris Noreen turned 107 years old Tuesday. So to safely celebrate, PA Peterson at the Citadel allowed allowed family and friends to drive up to the building and wish her a happy birthday. During the celebration, Noreen shared her secret to a long life.

"When I was growing up, we had fresh vegetables and everything," said Noreen. "And I think I had a good beginning. And I've prayed to do my best to eat right. And I do exercise and keep going."

Noreen says she planned on spending the rest of the day serving cupcakes and ice cream at her apartment.