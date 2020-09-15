Officers: We gave ‘chance after chance’ before 2017 shooting

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Two U.S. Park Police officers say they gave “chance after chance” to a northern Virginia man in a stop-and-go police chase before firing 10 shots that killed him in 2017. Documents made public Tuesday in a civil suit filed by the parents of 25-year-old Bijan Ghaisar provide the first real insight into the thought process of the two officers who shot and killed Ghaisar after a chase on the George Washington Parkway. Dashcam video of the chase and shooting prompted outrage. Ghaisar’s family and several lawmakers believe the officers acted with excessive force, but the officers say they reasonably feared for their lives after Ghaisar drove toward them.