New Spanish bill aims to outlaw glorification of Franco era

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish government is proposing a new bill that aims to ban a foundation promoting the legacy of Gen. Francisco Franco as well as to offer reparations to the victims of the late dictator, among other long-standing unresolved issues from the country’s recent past. The so-called ‘Law on Democratic Memory’ has been a key electoral promise of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez. The prime minister last year completed the exhumation and relocation of Franco’s remains from a public mausoleum. The new bill needs parliamentary approval. It prohibits organizations that benefit from public funding or tax cuts while defending Francoism.