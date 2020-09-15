More people are seeking out cosmetic surgery because of Zoom

ROCKFORD (WREX) — If you've caught yourself spending more time looking at fine lines or imperfections since spending more time on video calls, you're not alone.



Zoom and other video conferencing apps have become a part of our every day lives and that shift is affecting our self image.



"Unlike pre-Covid, we're spending a lot of time seeing ourselves the way the world sees us," says nurse practitioner Liz Royer. "Its important we keep up our beauty rituals, and a lot of people don't feel like their self right now."



According to a survey conducted by the American society of plastic surgeons, 49% of respondents say they're open to having cosmetic or reconstructive procedures in the wake of Covid-19.



In the last six weeks, Dr. Pedro Rodriguez, a plastic surgeon with OSF Saint Anthony in Rockford, says he has seen a 10% increase in cosmetic surgery patients.



"Our client base is usually 70% reconstructive and 30% cosmetic, that 30% has now jumped to 40%," says Dr. Rodriguez. "Those patients have been considering surgical intervention for many years and now that they have the time to recover and work for home, now seems like the best time for them."



Its not just surgeries, cosmetic enhancements like Botox have also soared.



"I think women are trying new things right now and I think women are taking more time for themselves," says Traci Dannenberg, owner of The Waxroom, a salon and spa that offers those cosmetic services.



She says since closing down due to the pandemic and reopening in June, demand at the salon is up 50%.



"Our waxing services are seeing a lot of new interest... we also have women coming in looking to take better care of their selves and to feel better with everything going on," says Dannenberg.



"We all want to feel normal, we want to feel like ourselves," says Royer, who works as the salons on-site nurse practitioner.



Regardless of the reasons why someone may want to enhance their appearance, Dr. Rodriguez says if you are considering any type of plastic surgery or non-invasive procedures, to consult with a licensed physician first.



"Surgery, if its an option, an answer, go for it," says Dr. Rodriguez, "but do not wait and wish for a problem to go away. Seek help and make sure to take care of your health right away."