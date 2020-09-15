Local blood banks experience shortage amid COVID-19, urge people to donate

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As offices and businesses shift employees to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer workplace blood drives are taking place.

"We're down about 40% in our mobile collection," says Rock River Valley Blood Center Director of Operations Heidi Ognibene.

Fewer blood drives couple with some donors on edge with COVID-19 concerns has meant an overall drop in donations.

"We like to have a seven day supply on hand," says Ognibene. "Right now we have less than a day supply or certain types. It's a day to day kind of running on empty position."

Ognibene says if the center is low on supply it typically would reach out to its sister centers to send support. Something that may not be possible right now.

"In this type of case, because of COVID-19, everyone is operating like we are. It is a scary situation, we've just been hanging on." says Ognibene.

"I think we've seen blood usage drop initially and people weren't seeking medical care and really we didn't see the traumas early on in the pandemic", says OSF Laboratory Director Chuck Brackett. "Now we're seeing that."

OSF St. Anthony says while it's always had an adequate supply of blood thanks to the Rock River Valley Blood Center, it is seeing a pick up in need. The hospital is joining the blood center in urging people to answer the call and donate to keep that supply on the shelves.

"We haven't had to reschedule surgeries," says OSF blood bank manager Amy Marchetti. "We've always had an adequate supply. But knowing we could have a major trauma come through the door and deplete the supply at any time that they are able to replenish it."