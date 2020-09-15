Lawsuit: ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris sexually solicited minors

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Twin boys in Texas say in a lawsuit that beginning when they were 13, “Cheer” star Jerry Harris sent them sexually explicit photos and videos of himself. USA TODAY, which first reported the allegations, said Monday that multiple sources told the newspaper that the FBI was investigating accusations that Harris solicited sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. The lawsuit filed Monday in Texas against Harris and three cheer organizations says that the boys’ mother reported Harris to the FBI last month. The newspaper reported that on Monday, law enforcement agents were at Harris’ home in Naperville, Illinois.