India surpasses 5 million coronavirus cases, 82,066 deaths

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s coronavirus confirmed cases have crossed 5 million and are still soaring, testing the feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. The Health Ministry reported 90,123 new cases in the past 24 hours, raising the nation’s confirmed total to 5,020,359. It also said on Wednesday that 1,290 more people died in the past 24 hours, for a total of 82,066. Experts warned that India’s case fatality rate could increase in coming weeks with lockdown restrictions relaxed except in high-risk areas. But authorities have ruled out imposing a second countrywide lockdown.