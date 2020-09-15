Illinois reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths Tuesday

Illinois reports 1,466 new COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths TuesdayNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEEK) — State health officials are reporting 1,466 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday to bring Illinois’ total to 264,210.
An additional 20 COVID-19-related deaths were also reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health to bring the statewide total to 8,332.
The seven-day positivity rate through Sept. 14 is at 3.6%.
In the last 24 hours, labs have reported an additional 39,031 tests for the virus for a total of 4,810,827.
As of Monday night, 1,584 cases were reported to be in the hospital, with 373 of those in the intensive care unit and 144 on ventilators.
The latest deaths reported by the IDPH are:
- Christian County: 1 male 90s
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Jasper County: 1 male 70s
- Jersey County: 1 female 90s
- Kane County: 1 female 80s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 70s
- Macon County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s
- Ogle County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- Randolph County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s
- Stark County: 1 female 80s
Case Change Over Time