Hundreds of Jewish pilgrims stuck on Belarus-Ukraine border

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — About 700 Jewish pilgrims are stuck on Belarus’ border due to coroavirus restrictions that bar them from entering Ukraine. Ukrainian Border Guard chief Serhiy Deineko said at least 690 ultra-Orthodox Jews were gathering at the border in Belarus and more than 3,000 were expected at various checkpoints in hopes of crossing over and reaching the city of Uman. The grave of an important Hasidic rabbi who died in 1810 is located in Uman. Thousands of pilgrims visit the city each September for Rosh Hashana, the Jewish new year. However, Ukraine closed its borders in late August amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.