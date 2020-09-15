Greece wants the EU to help run its island migrant camps

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Greece has called on the European Union to jointly run new refugee camps on Greece’s eastern islands as part of an overhaul of the EU’s migration policies. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the proposal at a meeting in Athens with European Council President Charles Michel. Greece is working to house thousands of asylum-seekers left homeless after fires gutted an overcrowded refugee camp on the island of Lesbos last week. The government has said the fires were set deliberately by migrants protesting a coronavirus lockdown. Authorities on Tuesday announced the arrests of six Afghan suspects in the fire. Germany, meanwhile, said it would take in more than 1,500 who have been granted asylum in Greece.