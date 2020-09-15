Friendship between Ireland, tribes lives on in lacrosse

More than 170 years ago, a U.S. tribe did Ireland a solid. The European country has not forgotten it. The Ireland Lacrosse team recently bowed out of the sport’s top international tournament to open up a spot for the Iroquois Nationals. It’s the latest in a series of gestures between the country and U.S. tribes that date back to 1847, when Choctaw leaders gave $170 to the Irish as their country battled a potato famine that resulted in the death of tens of thousands. Historians estimate today’s value of the amount at roughly $5,000.