For television executives, return of football is good news

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro football has never been more important to television executives as it is this year, and its return is cause for celebration. The first week of games brought viewers back to network TV in numbers that haven’t been seen regularly since last winter. With an abundance of entertainment choices fragmenting viewership, live sports is one of the few dependable draws. It means even more this year, with the pandemic largely shutting down television production. Football ratings were actually down for NBC and CBS compared to last year, with competition from news networks and the NBA playoffs.