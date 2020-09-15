Dutch government to unveil budget overshadowed by virus

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The Dutch government is unveiling its annual budget plans, providing an indication of how one of Western Europe’s most prosperous nations foresees the ongoing economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The budget announcement Tuesday afternoon comes a day after the Paris-based Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said that the gross domestic product in the world’s 20 major industrialized nations dropped by a record 6.9% in the second quarter. Measures to rein in the virus outbreak mean that the pageantry that normally accompanies the traditional state opening of Parliament has been dialed back significantly to ensure lawmakers adhere to the government’s social distancing guidelines.