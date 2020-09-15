Drive-by shooting at US courthouse in Phoenix wounds 1

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a court security officer has been wounded in a drive-by shooting outside the federal courthouse in downtown Phoenix. Police say the security officer was taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. Police also released a picture of a silver sedan spotted leaving the courthouse area just before noon Tuesday. City Councilman Sal DiCiccio says the officer was hit in his vest in front of the Sandra Day O’Connor federal building. The shooting came after the weekend ambush of two Los Angeles County deputies who were in their parked police vehicle when a man fired multiple rounds.