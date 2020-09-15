Coronavirus risk may be linked to particular blood types

(CNN) — A new study believes blood type is associated with coronavirus risk.



Scientists with genetics company 23andMe looked at more than one million DNA samples.



The data found people with blood type 'O' tend to test positive for the virus less frequently then those with any other blood type.



Researchers also found a rare genetic mutation in fewer than 10% of the population that appears to raise the risk of developing a serious case of coronavirus.



23andMe's study is not considered scientific because it relied on self-reported data and has not been peer reviewed.