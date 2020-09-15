CNBC’s Cramer apologizes for calling Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’

NEW YORK (AP) — CNBC personality Jim Cramer apologized Tuesday for calling House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ‘crazy Nancy’ during an interview earlier in the day. Cramer had defended himself, saying that he was channeling President Donald Trump’s use of the nickname to make a point about how difficult it is to pass legislation with a toxic environment in Washington. He said he’d never say it himself, although Pelosi replied, “you just did.” With criticism mounting online, Cramer at first defended himself. But he came on the ‘Mad Money’ Tuesday evening and apologized, saying it was a tongue-in-cheek attempt to make a commentary on Washington that fell flat.