Another warm and hazy day ahead before cooler highs arrive

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The big weather story for the Stateline has not changed much over the course of a day. However, we may get the chance to see a few isolated showers before a late-week cooldown.

FOREST CITY HAZE & WARMTH:

We head into the night with similar sky conditions that we had throughout the day. Partly cloudy skies with a waning crescent Moon phase to enjoy as we celebrate another quiet night. However, sky conditions are will remain covered in a hazy upper-level lazy of wildfire smoke from the west. Thankfully, this will not impact those overnight temperatures as lows continue to drop into the upper 50's.

Headed into Wednesday, we are going to notice the notch for temperatures has continued to uptick. The temperature increase will be slight instead of highs in the upper 70's, we will have more areas getting into the '80s. Southerly winds will be breezy up to 20 MPH through parts of Wednesday. This will all happen ahead of a cold front. This cold front will bring in a slight chance for a few isolated showers into the Stateline. However, the chance looks very limited. Mostly just a bit of cloud cover from this system under our already hazy skies. There will be a difference in temperatures starting Thursday.

A limited rain chance for the Stateline Wednesday afternoon along a cold front.

FREE A/C DAYS & NIGHTS:

If you have been looking for a reason to turn off the A/C, then you are in luck. Temperatures for the Stateline fall into the middle to upper 60's starting Thursday. Highs continue to trend toward cooler highs for a few days more days. The coolest day is on Friday in the lower 60's. This is rather cool for late summer's standards because highs on average, at this time, are in the lower to middle '70s. This will give us a slight taste of fall before it actually arrives in a little more than 6 days' time. We also remain in the same dry pattern once again into the next work week.