Adult-use marijuana sales in Illinois top $63M in August

(WEEK) — Adult-use marijuana sales are up again in Illinois, with over $63 million in sales in August.

In all for the month, $63,963,846.90 in sales is being reported Tuesday by the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation.

Out-of-state residents accounted for $17,213,875.86 in sales, while in-state residents purchased $46,749.971.04 worth of legal adult-use marijuana products.

The IDFPR also reports 1,359,311 number of items sold for the month.

In July, Illinois saw a total of $60,956,981.41 in sales.