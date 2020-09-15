Aces’ A’ja Wilson earns AP WNBA player of the year honors

A’ja Wilson has been selected The Associated Press WNBA player of the year. The third-year star helped Las Vegas earn the top seed in the league’s playoffs. Her teammate Dearica Hamby was the AP’s sixth woman of the year for the second consecutive season. Candace Parker of Los Angeles earned defensive player of the year honors while Minnesota’s Crystal Dangerfield was selected as the rookie of the year. The Lynx’s Cheryl Reeve was chosen as the coach of the year. Seattle’s Breanna Stewart was selected as the comeback player of the year and Atlanta’s Betnijah Laney as most improved player. Players were selected by a 16-member media panel that votes on the weekly AP power poll.