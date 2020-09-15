2 more RPS 205 schools report positive COVID-19 cases

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Two more Rockford schools are reporting at least one positive case of COVID-19.



The cases are reported at Carlson and Rolling Green elementary schools. The patients are at home in isolation.



In a letter sent home to parents, RPS 205 says all students, faculty or staff have been notified if they have had direct exposure. If someone was considered a close contact, they must isolate for 2 weeks even if they have received a negative test.



This is just the second week of classes at RPS 205, with the district is relying on a mix of hybrid and in-person learning for students.



13 WREX reported earlier this week that Guilford High School also reported a positive case. That person is also isolating at home, and will not return until cleared by the Winnebago County Health Department.



13 WREX will continue to monitor the number of cases at RPS 205, and will provide updates as they become available.