Winnebago County school, businesses cited for not following state COVID-19 guidelines

WATCH LIVE: Winnebago County gives a local COVID-19 update. Posted by WREX-TV on Monday, September 14, 2020

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A Rockford school and two businesses in Winnebago County have been cited for not following the state's COVID-19 guidelines.



Dr. Sandra Martell, the Public Health Administrator at the Winnebago County Health Department, announced Berean Baptist Church in Rockford, CJ's Public House in Rockford and Toni's in Winnebago have been issued notices for not complying to the state's COVID-19 guidelines.



According to the health department's website, the Berean Baptist Church was cited for not enforcing the use of face coverings or masks. The health department has not yet said what the businesses did to violate the state's executive order.



This is the first warning issued by the health department. If the school and businesses are unable to fix the problems, the health department will give a second warning, which is a notice to disperse.

If businesses still don't modify their procedures, the health department then issues a closure notice.



For more information on the county's handling of the inspections, click here.