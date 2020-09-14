US halts imports from China’s Uighur region for forced labor

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. has blocked imports from four companies and a manufacturing facility in northwestern China suspected of using forced labor from people detained as part of a sweeping crackdown on ethnic minorities in the region. Companies that ship clothing and other cotton goods, computer parts and hair products from the Xinjiang region were named in the order issued by U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The manufacturing facility is a center where Uighurs and other minorities have been detained and compelled to produce goods that have been exported to the U.S. and elsewhere.