UN atomic watchdog: Hopeful of greater trust with Iran

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the United Nations’ atomic watchdog agency has told board members he is hopeful Iran’s decision to let inspectors in to two disputed sites could lead to greater trust with Tehran. Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, in late August secured an agreement with Iran to inspect the two sites where the country is suspected of having stored or used undeclared nuclear material and possibly conducted nuclear-related activities. The agreement, which came after Grossi personally visited Tehran to meet with Iranian leaders, ended a months-long impasse over two locations thought to be from the early 2000s.