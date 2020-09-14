UK tests if COVID-19 vaccines might work better inhaled

LONDON (AP) — British scientists are beginning a small study comparing how two experimental coronavirus vaccines might work when they are inhaled by people instead of being injected. Researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University said a trial involving 30 people would directly test vaccines developed by both institutions when participants inhale the droplets in their mouths. That targets their respiratory systems. Dr. Chris Chiu, who leads the research at Imperial, said there is evidence that delivering influenza vaccines via a nasal spray can protect people against flu as well as help to reduce the transmission of the disease. He suggested that might also be the case with COVID-19.