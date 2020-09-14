Trump highlights foreign policy wins as he woos voters

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is highlighting diplomatic wins with a series of events in the run-up to the election, but solutions to the country’s most challenging foreign policy problems are still out of his reach. The president is playing host at a ceremony Tuesday where two Arab nations will formally recognize Israel. The White House says such events are not aimed at distracting voters from other top election issues, such as Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, racial unrest and the struggling economy. Critics don’t disparage Trump for his recent successes, but say that on some of the most troublesome national security challenges facing America, he has been unable to make deals.