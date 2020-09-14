Police shoot, kill knife-wielding man, setting off protests

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — A police officer in Pennsylvania fatally shot a man with a knife during a domestic disturbance call, leading to street protests and vandalism. Police in Lancaster posted the officer’s body camera video on social media. It showed 27-year-old Ricardo Munoz chasing the officer with a knife. Hundreds of people protested outside the police station in the diverse city at the heart of Pennsylvania Amish country. His sister says Munoz was mentally ill. He was also facing charges in a stabbing case from last year. Police used tear gas early Monday on crowds, saying protesters threw things at officers and damaged government buildings and property.