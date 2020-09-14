Rockford Catholic churches hurt by COVID-19, Diocese says overall income down

ROCKFORD (WREX) — For months, Catholics across the Rockford region have had to find a different way to worship. That's caused churches to take drastic measures.

"At a time when people wanted to reach out and connect with God most, the doors were literally locked on churches and they weren't able to do that," Father Jonathan Bakkelund, the Director of Divine Worship for the Catholic Diocese of Rockford, said.

That's caused churches to hurt just like parishioners, especially when it comes to donations.

"We're about 75 percent of where we would be normally," Father Jim at St. Anthony, explained.

"We're somewhere around 80 to 85 percent of our normal collection plate," Father Phillip Kaim with Holy Family added.

In fact, the Catholic Diocese of Rockford says the 104 parishes under its guidance are down an average of about 18 percent in overall income year over year. That money goes toward things like expanding ministry and staff salaries.

"The drastic stuff, I'd say, has already happened," Father Bakkelund said.

But with virtual Mass and events, it's a different kind of connection and one that wasn't intended. Father Bakkelund and others say it could cause some problems on the horizon if parishioners, who priests say don't feel connected in this new era, choose to walk away from the faith.

"They'll ask them, 'Why did you do that?,' and they'll say, 'We missed two Sundays in a row and it didn't seem like anyone noticed we weren't there so, we didn't go back,'" Father Bakkelund explained. "It's going to be kind of a similar thing, I think. Parishes that didn't reach out, people will feel more disconnected and that'll be where the problem is."

But so far, neither Father Jim nor Father Kaim says they have that concern for their parishes. And though it may be a trickle, they say crowds are returning.

"But the Bishop has been very generous about granting the dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass," Father Jim said.

That means anyone who feels uncomfortable returning to mass may wait until such time they do. The dispensation is open-ended for the time-being.

Vatican's Response

The Vatican recently released a letter to the Conference of Bishops citing an urgent need to return to in-person Mass as soon as possible.

Cardinal Robert Sarah says virtual Mass can't be a replacement. However, Pope Francis has said for months that churches should heed guidance from public health officials and practice anti-COVID-19 measures.