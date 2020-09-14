Remains found near campsite belonged to Illinois man

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Officials have identified a man whose remains were found scattered near a campsite in the North Carolina portion of Great Smoky Mountains National Park as a bear lurked nearby. News outlets report the remains belonged to 43-year-old Patrick Madura of Elgin, Illinois. Rangers say his remains were found near Hazel Creek Trail after backpackers discovered an unoccupied tent on Friday and saw the remains “with a bear scavenging in the area.” Rangers who responded to the call say they also saw a bear “actively scavenging on the remains” and euthanized the animal.