Orangeville School District welcomes new therapy dog

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — If students feel down at Orangeville School District 203, the answer to their blues may be Blue.

Blue is the newest therapy dog at the school district. She belongs to the district's superintendent, who had her trained to become a therapy dog.

"Sometimes kids, when they are dealing with a little bit of trauma, they don't always have words to describe it. And so sometimes just petting an animal or just being in the presence of an animal can help them feel more comfortable and open up a little bit more about what's happening," said Barbara Nowak, a social worker with the district.

The district had a different therapy dog years ago named Ziggy, which it says was also a bit hit with students.