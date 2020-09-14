Oklahoma woman accused of stealing dog in Lee County

STERLING, Ill. (WREX) — An Oklahoma woman has been charged with theft after police say she allegedly stole a dog from Lee County.



Illinois State Police say it happened on Sept. 5 at the Willow Creek Southbound Rest Area near Paw Paw in Lee County.



Authorities say the dog, Diablo, inadvertently freed himself from his owner's parked vehicle and was taken by another driver.



Officers were able to find the vehicle and take the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Kathleen Barker, of Oklahoma, and she was taken into custody.



Barker was charged with theft and was taken into custody. Barker has since been released on recognizance bond.



Diablo was returned to his owner.