Norman clerk: Group falls short in attempt to oust mayor

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — The city clerk in Norman, Oklahoma, says a group of citizens seeking to oust the mayor has fallen short of the number of signatures it needed to force a recall election. City Clerk Brenda Hall said in a statement Monday the group did gather enough signatures to force a recall election for City Council member Alison Patrone. The group “Unite Norman” launched a signature drive to oust Mayor Breea Clark and half of the city council. They were upset about the council’s decision to reallocate $865,000, or about 3.6%, of the police department’s annual budget.