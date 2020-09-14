No Halloween, Christmas Peeps this year due to COVID-19 related production halt

(CNN) – Peeps have been paused.

The popular candy Peeps won’t be in Halloween baskets or Christmas stockings this year due to a coronavirus-related temporary production halt.

It gives us one more trick and one less treat here in the back half of what has been a crazy 2020.

Just-born-quality confections, the company that makes Peeps, says it suspended production of its candy brands in April to protect its employees’ health.

As a result, the company says the holiday-themed marshmallow treats won’t be back in stores until 2021.

Valentine’s Day peeps will also be unavailable this coming February.

The company resumed limited production in May.