 Skip to Content

No Halloween, Christmas Peeps this year due to COVID-19 related production halt

New
4:36 pm Coronavirus
Peeps

(CNN) – Peeps have been paused.

The popular candy Peeps won’t be in Halloween baskets or Christmas stockings this year due to a coronavirus-related temporary production halt.

It gives us one more trick and one less treat here in the back half of what has been a crazy 2020.

Just-born-quality confections, the company that makes Peeps, says it suspended production of its candy brands in April to protect its employees’ health.

As a result, the company says the holiday-themed marshmallow treats won’t be back in stores until 2021.

Valentine’s Day peeps will also be unavailable this coming February.

The company resumed limited production in May.

Author Profile Photo

CNN

Related Articles

Skip to content