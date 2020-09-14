New Jersey sets US sports betting monthly record at $668M

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey gamblers set a nationwide record for the most money bet on sports in a single month, plunking down almost $668 million in August on resurgent baseball, basketball and hockey seasons that had been interrupted by the coronavirus outbreak. That smashed the previous record of $614 million set in Nevada in Nov. 2019. The extra money helped cushion the blow of months of losses incurred by New Jersey’s casinos and two racetracks that offer sports betting, helping them start to rebound financially. Figures released Monday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show the casinos and tracks collectively won $326.3 million from gamblers in August.