New ideas emerge for local artists

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The last couple of months have been an eye opener for local artists and writers. They have been able to express their work in ways they never have before.

"I tried something completely different," said Lisa Frost.

Artist Lisa Frost usually paints on canvas, but recently she had a new idea of how to share her art work during a time she felt people needed it most.

"I was trying to keep my family up, keep my neighbors up, and keep everybody positive," said Frost.

Frost put together stop motion animation videos.

"I used painting, cut paper, and made little stories to help people cope through some of the big changes that were happening in our society," said Frost.

The videos are filled with simple messages, messages Frost hopes make people smile.

"Hold on, this isn't going to last forever!" said Frost.

She isn't the only one using this time to focus on art.

"The pandemic made me appreciate life before the pandemic," said Karla Clark.

Author Karla Clark finished a novel she's spent years on.

"Many things that are going on right now that has really opened my eyes."

Roni Golan, owner of Underground Art Gallery, says the same. Golan is known for his colorful art, but he has switched to a black and white look, sharing what's being felt in our world.

"One of the responsibilities as an artist is to be able to record what's going on around us," said Frost.

Frost says this time has only sparked new ideas in her head, as she will continue to make the stop action animation videos even after the pandemic.