Netflix delves into the ‘human side’ of Challenger disaster

NEW YORK (AP) — Last year brought us the powerful TV miniseries “Chernobyl.” Now from Netflix comes a look at another disaster from 1986 — the Challenger space shuttle disaster. Many schoolkids tuned in to see Christa McAuliffe become the first teacher in space. The series approaches the disaster less like a post-mortem and more like a drama. It explores NASA history and the lives of the seven lost astronauts, why the accident occurred and the inquest that followed. The filmmakers say they wanted to honor and humanize the astronauts. The series airs just as space exploration has returned to America’s consciousness. The four-part series “Challenger: The Final Flight” premieres Wednesday.