Local lawmakers help kick off blood drive at Rock River Valley Blood Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Local lawmakers come together Monday to encourage others to donate blood.

Legislators met at the Rock River Valley Blood Center on Sixth Street in Rockford. They are kicking off a blood drive that will take place at RRVBC's four locations throughout the Stateline. Donors can get a raffle ticket that they can use to win a gift basket. The lawmakers say while they may have their differences, they can all agree about donating blood.

"We are able to come together in a bipartisan way, but also wanted to share with the community, especially the people of color, that giving blood is greatly important for the people around you," said Rep. Maurice West (D) of the 67th District.

"Issues are still happening," said Rep. Joe Sosnowksi (R) of the 69th District. "People are getting sick. There's surgeries. And so again, we need the residents of Illinois and the country to get out there and donate blood on a regular basis."

The blood centers are open each day from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. The blood drive continues until Friday. The RRVBC's locations are: