Liz Weston: Are Medicare Advantage plans worth the risk?

Many older Americans opt for Medicare Advantage plans, a private insurance alternative to traditional Medicare. Advantage plans offer extra coverage, usually at no cost. But there’s a downside, with the potential for higher costs if you get sick. And the choices can be confusing, with dozens of plans available to the typical consumer. You could be better off with traditional Medicare paired with a supplemental Medigap policy. Check your state’s health insurance assistance program for free help sorting out options, coverage and cost. While you can switch from an Advantage program to traditional Medicare later, you might not be able to get a Medigap supplement policy.