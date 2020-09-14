LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence has arrived in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Janesville today, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

He will speak at 11 a.m. at a Make America Great rally in a hotel on Janesville’s northeast side.

On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

He was in Darien, about 20 miles from Janesville, on Aug. 19 when he spoke at Tankcraft Corp.