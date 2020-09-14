 Skip to Content

LIVE UPDATES: VP Pence has arrived in Wisconsin

New
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
10:47 am Political, Top Stories

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is in Janesville today, his second visit to Wisconsin this month.

He will speak at 11 a.m. at a Make America Great rally in a hotel on Janesville’s northeast side.

On Sept. 18, Trump was scheduled to hold a rally in Mosinee, just outside of Wausau in central Wisconsin.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Labor Day when he visited Dairyland Power Cooperative in La Crosse.

He was in Darien, about 20 miles from Janesville, on Aug. 19 when he spoke at Tankcraft Corp.

Pence arriving in Janesville

Vice President Mike Pence is arriving in Janesville. He will be making remarks at a campaign rally beginning at 11 a.m. https://wkow.com

Posted by WKOW 27 on Monday, September 14, 2020

Author Profile Photo

13 WREX Newsroom

Related Articles

Skip to content