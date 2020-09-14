Italy’s initial virus hotspot back to school after 7 months

CODOGNO, Italy (AP) — The morning bell Monday marks the first entrance to the classroom for the children of Codogno since Feb. 21, when panicked parents were sent to pick up their children after the northern Italian town gained notoriety as the first in the West to record local transmission of the coronavirus. While all of Italy’s 8 million school students endured Italy’s strict 2½-month lockdown, including the swift closure of schools followed by distance learning, few suffered the trauma of the children of Codogno, whose days were punctuated by the sirens of passing ambulances. “Many lost grandparents,” said Cecilia Cugini, the principal of Codogno’s nursery, elementary and middle schools.