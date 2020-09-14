Israeli, Emirati banks sign cooperation agreement

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s largest bank says it’s struck an agreement with the biggest bank in Dubai ahead of the establishment of formal diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. Bank Hapoalim and Emirates NBD signed the agreement last week during a visit to the UAE by an Israeli business delegation. The deal will help enable direct commerce between the two countries with the initiation of formal relations. The signing of the accords between the UAE and Israel will take place on Tuesday in Washington. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Washington on Monday ahead of the signing of agreements to normalize relations with the UAE and Bahrain.