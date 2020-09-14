ISP file emergency rules, extending deadline for FOID, CCL renewals

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have filed emergency rules and extended the time to renew Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) and Concealed Carry Licenses (CCL) during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension now gives FOID card owners and CCL holders whose card expired after March 9, 18 months to renew after the state's disaster proclamation ends. These FOID card and CCL holders must still submit a renewal application during this time.

This change comes after ISP announced back in April that FOID card and CCL holders would have 12 months to renew after the state's disaster proclamation ends.