ISP file emergency rules, extending deadline for FOID, CCL renewals

ISP file emergency rules, extending deadline for FOID, CCL renewalsNew
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police have filed emergency rules and extended the time to renew Firearm Owner Identification (FOID) and Concealed Carry Licenses (CCL) during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The extension now gives FOID card owners and CCL holders whose card expired after March 9, 18 months to renew after the state's disaster proclamation ends. These FOID card and CCL holders must still submit a renewal application during this time.
This change comes after ISP announced back in April that FOID card and CCL holders would have 12 months to renew after the state's disaster proclamation ends.
- FOID card holders, who submit their renewal application will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 18 months following the termination of the disaster, even if their renewal application is/was not submitted prior to expiration.
- CCL licensees, who submit their renewal application, will remain valid during the duration of the state’s disaster proclamation and for a period of 18 months following its termination, even if their CCL renewal application was not submitted prior to expiration.
- CCL licensees will not be required to immediately submit proof of three-hour training with their CCL renewal application.
- CCL licensees will need to submit proof of their three-hour renewal training within 18 months following the termination of the state’s disaster proclamation in order to maintain the validity of their CCL license.